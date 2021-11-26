LawCall
CDC issues health advisory as cases of flu increase in kids and young adults

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control has issued a new advisory about the flu. The agency said it’s seeing an increase in the virus among kids and young adults.

Experts are concerned healthcare systems across the country will become stressed with both flu and COVID-19 circulating at the same time, and a local doctor said we all need to do our part to keep everyone healthy.

The CDC said cases of flu are rising issuing a health advisory Wednesday. Experts said flu cases are still relatively low nationally, but there’s concern the virus will spread as college students head home for the holidays.

“You may have someone that has a flu outbreak in Colorado, but they live in Alabama. So, then they come home, and their 20 or 30 cousins are home, they spread it to them. So, it’s a troubling time, but if everyone does what they are supposed to do, we should be okay,” Dr. George Crawford with RMC.

Precautions used last year to help stop the spread of COVID kept flu cases low, but Dr. Crawford said flu is always around.

“We always still need to wear a mask if we can, wash our hands, we still need to make sure that if we have family members that are sick, not so much that we alienate them, but we kind of just isolate ourselves and make sure that we’re taking the necessary precautions,” Dr. Crawford said.

Health experts are particularly concerned about the H3N2 strain right now, saying it mutates faster than other stains.

Dr. Crawford said it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

“The flu shot, pretty much, you can get up until January or February and that’s usually when the flu season kind of starts teetering out, but yes, it’s available everywhere CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, your local pharmacy, your hospital, everyone has it. Even your primary doctor has access to it. it’s a troubling time, but if everyone does what they are supposed to do, we should be okay,” Dr. Crawford said.

The flu season typically runs from October to as late as May, but it tends to peak between December and February.

Doctors said if you’re not feeling well, it’s best to get tested to know for sure if you have flu, COVID, or some other infection.

