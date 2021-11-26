Birmingham School Board approves Woodlawn stadium bid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education approved a bid of $8.7 million with Argo Building Company for a new stadium and field house at Woodlawn High School. The vote was on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Work on the project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

“Woodlawn has a rich history of excellence in academics and athletics,” Sullivan said. “We are pleased to have the support of the Board of Education on this project.”

The previous school board broke ground on the Woodlawn stadium project this summer.

