Alabama State names alum, NFL veteran as next head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has named Eddie Robinson Jr. as the 30th head football coach of the ASU Hornets in a Friday morning news conference.

Robinson, a New Orleans native, walked on at ASU and became a star linebacker on the ASU 1991 championship team. He was then taken in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft and spent the next 11 years with the Houston Oilers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills before retiring from the league in 2002.

Robinson also played in Super Bowl XXXIV for the Titans in 2000.

The new coach’s hiring comes the day after ASU took down rival Tuskegee in the 97th Turkey Day Classic by a score of 43-9 and marked its eighth consecutive home game win at Hornet Stadium.

Robinson will hit the ground running with major goals, among them is taking the Hornets to and winning the SWAC Championship in his first year.

He replaces Donald Hill-Eley, who was let go in early November after a 20-21 win record at ASU over the course of five seasons.

