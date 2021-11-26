26-year-old Calera man killed in single-car accident on I-59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a 26-year-old man was killed in a single-car accident on I-59/20 Thanksgiving night.

The coroner said Rodney Leroy Hawkins, Jr., of Calera, wrecked at mile marker 120 near Avenue I Ensley around 11:30 p.m.

Hawkins, who was the driver and only person in the car, was traveling north when the coroner said his vehicle left the travel lanes and struck a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

