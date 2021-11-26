LawCall
20-year-old Birmingham man killed in domestic argument

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot and later died following a domestic argument.

The coroner said 20-year-old Donnie Edward Harris, of Birmingham, was shot on Wednesday, November 24, in the 3000 block of 30th Avenue North.


His death is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.

