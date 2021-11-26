LawCall
16 year old killed in accident in Marengo County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARENGO Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 16 year old was killed in a wreck in Marengo County. It happened Thanksgiving night around 8:00.

Troopers said the Arlington teenager was driving on Alabama 25 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Pine Hill, in Marengo County when he struck an SUV.

Troopers said the 16 year old was not using a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene. A 13-year-old passenger was also injured and taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.


Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

