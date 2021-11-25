VIDEO: Jasper Police investigating Metro PC robbery

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police released surveillance video hoping to catch a suspect in a robbery at Metro PC.

Officers said the person robbed the store with a gun around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night on November 24, 2021.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

No word on injuries in the robbery.

The Jasper PD Facebook post said extra patrols were conducted surrounding the area of Metro PC in order to ensure public safety.

From Jasper PD: We are asking the public to review the video below to see if you recognize the clothing or characteristics of the suspect shown and contact the police department at (205) 221-2121. If you see this individual contact the police department and do not attempt to detain or identify.

