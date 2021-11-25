Tips for staying safe while shopping this holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many families are preparing for their Thanksgiving feasts, but many are also gearing up for the biggest shopping weekend of the year. Officials with the Alabama Retail Association said they are expecting to see more shoppers out this Black Friday compared to last year.

Officials with the Birmingham Police Department said they will have extra off-duty officers out near the Summit, increasing security and helping with traffic. More deputies will also be coming from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, but they said there are some tips you can take to stay safe yourself.

If you are planning to head out at midnight for major deals, make sure you are not going alone and are parking in well-lit areas. Police said thieves are less likely to target groups. They also suggest ordering online if the item is expensive or large.

Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department said it’s also important to have your keys in your hands when you are walking to your car and make sure you aren’t carrying multiple bags at once.

“You don’t want yourself to be where you can’t use a hand if you need to,” Money said. “You want to be able to have a free hand if you can, so after a little while, if you have loaded up and found everybody’s Christmas goodies, go lock a few of them up in the trunk.”

Sgt. Money said it is important to never leave packages visible from the window and to always lock them in your trunk. She said it’s important to pay attention and know your surroundings.

Hoover police said they will be increasing patrols near the Galleria. They will have additional officers assisting traffic, patrolling the Galleria parking lot and inside the shopping mall.

