LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Thanksgiving becomes more special for many this year in face of upheaval

James Rose at Northport Fish and Things spent the better part of the morning preparing to feed...
James Rose at Northport Fish and Things spent the better part of the morning preparing to feed whoever wanted to stop by.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The challenges we’ve all faced in the last two years have crystalized Thanksgiving in such a way that maybe we hadn’t considered before. That perspective started with two separate feedings on Thursday in Northport and Tuscaloosa.

With all that’s dark in the world, there was a ray of hope Thursday. James Rose at Northport Fish and Things spent the better part of the morning preparing to feed whoever wanted to stop by.

“That’s joy enough. All I ask for is you enjoy what I tried to prepare to give you,” said Rose.

Porchia Smith came to pick up two lunches, turkey and all the trimmings. She forgot about COVID, the endless shootings and the madness that seems to be prevalent all over.

“I think it’s a close relationship for others to unite since we’ve all been apart from the pandemic,” said Smith.

Not far away at Beulah Baptist Church, Alfred Jones chose to celebrate the good things on this Thanksgiving.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody in America, but we’re celebrating God’s grace and good will for all of us,” said Jones.

“Why not do it. It’s all about love, love for our fellow man and love for our community,” said Beulah Baptist Church pastor David Gay.

Life tasted pretty good on Wednesday for the lonely and hungry. Just for one day, they blocked out the noise of the world and found many reasons to be thankful.

And the reasons were many; just ask Alfred Jones, Porchia Smith and James Rose, seasoned with goodness.

“I put a little love into it,” said Rose.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
UPDATE: Hundreds of JCCEO employees could be terminated
Victim's SUV taken from shooting scene
Cullman Sheriff: Suspect in deadly security guard shooting kills self following chase
Former University of Alabama football player battles COVID, encourages others to get vaccinated
Former University of Alabama football player battles COVID, encourages others to get vaccinated
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lion, Kwanza, dies

Latest News

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
FIRST ALERT: Turning damp through the evening hours from west to east
FIRST ALERT: Turning damp through the evening hours from west to east
Cleveland High School Band's concession stand burned on Thanksgiving day
Cleveland High School Band concession stand burns on Thanksgiving
Cleveland High School Band concession stand burns SOURCE: Stephanie Duke
Cleveland High School Band concession stand burns SOURCE: Stephanie Duke