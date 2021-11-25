Thanksgiving becomes more special for many this year in face of upheaval

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The challenges we’ve all faced in the last two years have crystalized Thanksgiving in such a way that maybe we hadn’t considered before. That perspective started with two separate feedings on Thursday in Northport and Tuscaloosa.

With all that’s dark in the world, there was a ray of hope Thursday. James Rose at Northport Fish and Things spent the better part of the morning preparing to feed whoever wanted to stop by.

“That’s joy enough. All I ask for is you enjoy what I tried to prepare to give you,” said Rose.

Porchia Smith came to pick up two lunches, turkey and all the trimmings. She forgot about COVID, the endless shootings and the madness that seems to be prevalent all over.

“I think it’s a close relationship for others to unite since we’ve all been apart from the pandemic,” said Smith.

Not far away at Beulah Baptist Church, Alfred Jones chose to celebrate the good things on this Thanksgiving.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody in America, but we’re celebrating God’s grace and good will for all of us,” said Jones.

“Why not do it. It’s all about love, love for our fellow man and love for our community,” said Beulah Baptist Church pastor David Gay.

Life tasted pretty good on Wednesday for the lonely and hungry. Just for one day, they blocked out the noise of the world and found many reasons to be thankful.

And the reasons were many; just ask Alfred Jones, Porchia Smith and James Rose, seasoned with goodness.

“I put a little love into it,” said Rose.

