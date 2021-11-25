Man arrested after domestic dispute on Thanksgiving morning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say a man was arrested after a domestic dispute on Thursday.

Tuscaloosa Police say officers were called to Forester Gardens around 8:04 a.m. Police say they discovered that 36-year-old Pasha Darget punched a 46-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, also using a kitchen knife to cut the man’s hand. They were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Darget was charged with second degree assault and third degree assault/domestic violence. He was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds totaling $8,500.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.