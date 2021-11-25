Local businesses in downtown Gadsden are gearing up for Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Plaid Friday started in 2009 in Oakland, California as an alternative to Black Friday. It’s purpose is to celebrate the diversity and creativity of local owned businesses.

Kay Moore, the director of Downtown Gadsden, INC. says she learned about it last year wanted to bring it to local businesses and consumers. She’s hopeful it draws attention to both small stores and the downtown scene. Moore says customers will have a shopping experience like no other when they come downtown.

“Completely different from what you do if you go to the mall or big box stores,” says Moore. “You come in. You talk to the owners. You find some great gift items. You find things that you didn’t even really know you needed. Plaid Friday is just a great answer for our merchants downtown because we are different.”

With supply chain issues causing problems for larger retailers, Syndee Isbell, who owns the Stone Market, says that’s not the case for her. She says that’s more of a reason to shop locally.

“I also try to shop local myself,” says Isbell. “So I have local artists. I have local vendors that I can use and not have to worry about shipments. I chase wine. I am constantly making sure I have plenty of wine in the shop.”

Isbell believes this not only helps small business owners, but the entire community.

“Because we’re the ones that support baseball teams. Your dance teams,” says Isbell. “Support your kids in all the things they sell. So why not come back to us and let us take care of you. Shop small anywhere you are.”

Plaid Friday will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday morning. Shoppers are encouraged to wear plaid to show support to small business owners.

