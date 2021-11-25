BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Above normal until the rain arrives from west to east this afternoon and evening. The rain ends northwest by 9:00 p.m., around 11:00 p.m. near I-59 and southeast by 2:00 a.m. Temperatures will go from the 60s to the 50s once the rain arrives. Rain will be light to moderate at times so be careful traveling from destination to destination on this Thanksgiving. Behind the rain, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly. We will likely end up in the 40s by 10:00 p.m. Temperatures will cool into the 30s early Friday morning. Rainfall totals are forecast to add up around 0.10″-0.25″. Keep up with radar trends via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

FIRST ALERT: Turning damp through the evening hours from west to east (WBRC)

Our Next Big Thing is the return of chilly temperatures as we head into the weekend. Temperatures could drop into the lower 30s in parts of northwest Alabama on Black Friday morning. The rest of Central Alabama will likely see lows in the mid to upper 30s. It will turn breezy tonight and tomorrow morning with northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Combination of wind and cold temperatures could make it feel like it is in the 20s Friday morning. FIRST ALERT If you plan on heading out to shop for the holidays, make sure you wear a heavy coat and gloves. Cloud cover will likely decrease during the day giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50°F Friday afternoon.

If you are planning on attending the UAB game at Protective Stadium at 1:00 p.m., make sure you grab the sunglasses and the jacket! It will be a chilly and sunny afternoon with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s by the end of the game.

First Alert for below freezing temperatures on Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon though will be nice if you want to decorate the exterior or your house for Christmas or pick out your Christmas tree. Saturday will likely start off sunny, but cloud cover is forecast to increase throughout the day as a weak disturbance moves in from the west. This disturbance will only produce cloud cover across the Southeast. Highs Saturday will likely climb into the upper 50s. Saturday night will end up mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The first half of Sunday is looking mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds late in the day. High temperatures are forecast to climb back into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

Iron Bowl Forecast: The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures approaching 60°F at kickoff. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of the game. The weather should be a great for the big rivalry game Saturday. Just make sure you dress warmly as it’ll end up chilly by the second half of the game.

