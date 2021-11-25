EDITORIAL: ‘A Better World is Near’: Special Worldwide Campaign Brings Positive Message to Community

Hoover will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe to receive a powerful message of hope as Jehovah’s Witnesses have embarked upon a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world.

The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.

“People are longing to hear a positive message and this is the best news possible,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”

The magazine addresses the age-old “doomsday” question “Is this world going to end?” with a comforting answer that may surprise many readers. While many religions have predicted the “end of the world,” the magazine reveals the Bible’s clear message: the earth is here forever and will never end! However, the magazine also explains the powerful truth that wickedness will soon be gone, quoting the Bible book of Psalms where it promises that the “lawless one” will be no more. (Psalm 37:10, Rotherham translation)

This positive message has been the hope of millions around the world who have prayed for ‘God’s Kingdom to come,’ a familiar refrain of many Christians taught by Jesus in what some refer to as the Lord’s Prayer.

“I longed for a better world without wicked people,” says Kyra Viator, a resident of Hoover, AL. She suffered abuse at a very early age, “I don’t remember much about what happened to me because I was so young, but I just knew it wasn’t right.”

Kyra eventually met Jehovah’s Witnesses and they taught her that God’s Kingdom would fulfill the promise of permanently removing wickedness from the earth. “I appreciated the promise of there being a future with no bad people,” she said, “learning that God did not have wickedness as part of his original purpose comforted me. Not only that, but he was going to make a world where abuse will never happen again. It gives me comfort today and moves me to tell others about the future God’s Kingdom will bring about.”

The Watchtower has been carrying a similar message about God’s Kingdom for more than 100 years and remains the most widely translated and circulated magazine in the world. The 2021 number two edition is available free online at jw.org, where anyone can also request a free printed copy by scrolling down on the homepage to “Request A Visit.”

https://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/watchtower-no2-2021-may-jun/

