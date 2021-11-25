Dry start to Thanksgiving; FIRST ALERT for rain moving in this afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thanksgiving! We are starting off the morning with a wide range in temperatures. Cold spots are in east Alabama where temperatures have fallen into the 30s. Some spots such as Pell City and Gadsden are near freezing. Temperatures are a little warmer in west Alabama where temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Make sure you grab the jacket before you step outside this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some upper-level clouds moving through the state this morning. We are watching a cold front that is producing showers in parts of Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas this morning. The cold front will move into our area this evening giving us a round of spotty showers today. The first half of the day is looking mostly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm up quickly with temperatures in the 50s at 9 AM. Plan for high temperatures today to climb into the mid 60s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Light rain will be possible early in the afternoon for parts of northwest Alabama including Marion, Lamar, Winston, and Fayette counties. Bulk of the rain will move through Central Alabama between 3 PM - Midnight. Rain that falls will be mostly light, but I can’t rule out some pockets of moderate rainfall at times. No severe weather is expected today. I can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder, but that will be it. Behind the rain, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly. Rainfall totals will likely add up around 0.10″-0.25″.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return of chilly temperatures as we head into the weekend. Temperatures could drop into the lower 30s in parts of northwest Alabama Friday morning. The rest of Central Alabama will likely see lows in the mid to upper 30s. It will turn breezy tonight and tomorrow morning with northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Combination of wind and cold temperatures could make it feel like it is in the 20s Friday morning. If you plan on heading out to shop for the holidays, make sure you wear a heavy coat and gloves. It will be a very cold start to the day. Cloud cover will likely decrease during the day giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50°F Friday afternoon. If you are planning on attending the UAB game at Protective Stadium at 1 PM, make sure you grab the sunglasses and the jacket! It will be a chilly and sunny afternoon with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s by the end of the game.

Freezing Temperatures Possible Saturday Morning: I want to give everyone a first alert for cold temperatures Saturday morning! We will see a mostly clear sky and calm winds. Combination of the two will allow our temperatures to drop into the lower 30s Saturday morning. A few spots north of I-20/59 could drop into the upper 20s. Make sure you protect your plants and bring the pets inside Friday evening!

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be quiet and cool. Weather should be great if you plan on decorating your house for the holidays or to do a little holiday shopping. Saturday will likely start off sunny, but cloud cover is forecast to increase throughout the day as a weak disturbance moves in from the west. This disturbance will only produce cloud cover across the Southeast. We will remain dry. Highs Saturday will likely climb into the upper 50s. Saturday night will end up mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The first half of Sunday is looking mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds late in the day. High temperatures are forecast to climb back into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

Iron Bowl Forecast: The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers Saturday at 2:30 PM. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures approaching 60°F at kickoff. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of the game. The weather should be a great for the big rivalry game Saturday. Just make sure you dress warmly as it’ll end up chilly by the second half of the game.

Staying Dry Next Week: It looks like we’ll finish November and start out December dry. A weak cold front will likely move through our area Sunday night reinforcing cool air across Central Alabama Monday. Freezing temperatures will be possible again Monday morning, but we should see plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We are forecast to warm-up by the middle of next week with highs well into the 60s and lows gradually warming up into the 40s. No sign of rain after today for the next seven days. Models hint we could see rain return next weekend (December 4-5th), but it remains too early to determine the exact timing and strength of this system.

Have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving!

