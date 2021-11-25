LawCall
Crash causes traffic backup in Clanton

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash cleared right before 6:00 a.m.

ALDOT traffic crews said a moderate crash blocked part of I-65SB before Exit 212 AL145/Lay Dam Rd in Clanton Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 4:00 a.m.


The crash blocked the right lane and shoulder. Please use caution when traveling through this area.

