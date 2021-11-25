LawCall
Coach Saban rants on fan expectations ahead of Iron Bowl

Coach Saban speaks on fan expectations (SOURCE: The University of Alabama)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban elaborated on fan expectations ahead of the Iron Bowl.

During his weekly “Hey Coach” show, a caller asked how Coach Saban deals with “rat poison” and high expectations. Coach Saban said not only does he have a lot of respect for their opponents, but that the Tide also have targets on their backs.

“Everybody wants to beat us,” Coach Saban said. “We’re gonna get everybody’s best game, and I don’t know why people can’t understand that.”

Coach Saban also said that fans should be proud of the student athletes for how they represent the university.

“This is not professional football. These guys aren’t getting paid to play here. They’re representing you all. You should be proud and happy to support them,” said Coach Saban to the crowd.

Alabama will play their final regular season game in Jordan-Hare Stadium against Auburn. They will play for the SEC Championship on December 4th against Georgia.

You can view Coach Saban’s entire comments below.

