Cleveland High School Band concession stand burns on Thanksgiving

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Band families know that selling concessions at football games is often the number one way to raise money for instruments, instrument repair and travel.

Cleveland High School’s band suffered a huge loss Thanksgiving morning when the band’s concession stand caught fire and burned. It happened around 9:00 a.m.

No word on how the fire started.

Cleveland High School is in Blount County.

The football teams hosts Mars Hill Friday night in the fourth round of the AHSAA Football playoffs.

All donations can be made to the Cleveland High School Band and delivered or mailed to the high school office. The mailing address is 71 High School Street Cleveland, AL 35049.


