Chuck’s Fish in Tuscaloosa providing free meals for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A well-known Tuscaloosa restaurant is open for business on Thanksgiving Day. Chuck’s Fish is again providing free meals for Thanksgiving.

People getting a meal are asked to donate to the charity that’s been partnering with the restaurant for the holiday.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, folks will not be able to sit in the restaurant and eat their food.

The meals will be offered to go through curbside dining.

Chuck’s Fish is once again partnering with Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.

People who are eating for free are encouraged to leave a donation for Habitat.

The Executive Director of Habitat For Humanity says it’s an easy process to get your food there.

“They don’t have to make reservations or anything like that. They just pull up in front of Chuck’s Fish. Tell them how many people are in their family and they will receive carryout meals for that number of people,” said Ellen Potts, Executive Director Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.

Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa uses the donations for building new homes and renovating existing homes.

The curbside dining for Thanksgiving at Chuck’s Fish is from 11am to 3pm.

