Calera Police: Improvised explosive devices found in vehicle on I-65

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police Chief David Hyche said a person is facing charges of possession of destructive devices and DUI after two improvised explosive devices were found in a vehicle on I-65.

The Calera Police Department released the information on a Facebook post Thursday morning.

In the post Hyche said, “Last night while most of us slept, concerned citizens reported a vehicle being operated in a dangerous manner on I-65 to Calera dispatch. Officers responded, located the vehicle, observed hazardous driving and stopped the vehicle. During the subsequent investigation, two suspected improvised explosive devices were recovered. The ALEA bomb squad responded and safely removed the devices and are assisting with the investigation. ATF was notified and is also assisting. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is working with us now and charges for DUI and possession of destructive devices are pending.

Again, without the help and cooperation of concerned citizens we are very limited in what law enforcement can accomplish.

We have no idea what tragedy might have been prevented by the vigilance of these concerned citizens.

Another reminder that officers never know what they are walking into on a car stop.

Great work and thanks to our officers and dispatch, ALEA Bomb Squad, Shelby Co. DA and especially the concerned citizens who took action.

Let’s start a trend of getting involved and helping instead of just filming and posting. (Chief Hyche)”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.