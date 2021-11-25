LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Calera Police: Improvised explosive devices found in vehicle on I-65

Sheriff credits vigilant citizens for helping them find the vehicle
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police Chief David Hyche said a person is facing charges of possession of destructive devices and DUI after two improvised explosive devices were found in a vehicle on I-65.

The Calera Police Department released the information on a Facebook post Thursday morning.

In the post Hyche said, “Last night while most of us slept, concerned citizens reported a vehicle being operated in a dangerous manner on I-65 to Calera dispatch. Officers responded, located the vehicle, observed hazardous driving and stopped the vehicle. During the subsequent investigation, two suspected improvised explosive devices were recovered. The ALEA bomb squad responded and safely removed the devices and are assisting with the investigation.  ATF was notified and is also assisting. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is working with us now and charges for DUI and possession of destructive devices are pending.

Again, without the help and cooperation of concerned citizens we are very limited in what law enforcement can accomplish.

We have no idea what tragedy might have been prevented by the vigilance of these concerned citizens.

Another reminder that officers never know what they are walking into on a car stop.

Great work and thanks to our officers and dispatch, ALEA Bomb Squad, Shelby Co. DA and especially the concerned citizens who took action.

Let’s start a trend of getting involved and helping instead of just filming and posting. (Chief Hyche)”


how to make a website map

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Hundreds of JCCEO employees could be terminated
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine
Victim's SUV taken from shooting scene
Cullman Sheriff: Suspect in deadly security guard shooting kills self following chase
Former University of Alabama football player battles COVID, encourages others to get vaccinated
Former University of Alabama football player battles COVID, encourages others to get vaccinated
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lion, Kwanza, dies

Latest News

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine
Metro PC robbery investigation in Jasper SOURCE: Jasper Police
VIDEO: Jasper Police investigating Metro PC robbery
Metro PC robbery investigation in Jasper SOURCE: Jasper Police
Metro PC robbery investigation in Jasper SOURCE: Jasper Police
Explosive devices found in vehicle on I-65
Explosive devices found in vehicle on I-65