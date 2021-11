BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Thanksgiving day tragedy for a Birmingham family after a home catches fire on Frisco Street.

Birmingham Fire Rescue crews said everyone in the home made it out.

The fire at 1321 Frisco Street started around 11:00 a.m.

No word on what started the fire.

