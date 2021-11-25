Authorities searching for missing Center Point man last seen in Mississippi

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they are currently searching for a Center Point man who has been missing since October 25th.

Authorities say 68-year-old Sterling Emanuel Jones was last seen in Scooba, Mississippi. Authorities say it is uncharacteristic for Mr. Jones to go this long without contacting family members, and that Mr. Jones was traveling with a large amount of money.

Deputies say they are looking for a green 2011 Infinity SUV believed to be involved in Mr. Jones’ disappearance. The SUV has a personalized tag that reads “SIRNARD”.

If you have any information on Mr. Jones’ whereabouts, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

