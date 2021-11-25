LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Center Point man last seen in Mississippi

Authorities searching for Center Point man missing since October
Authorities searching for Center Point man missing since October(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they are currently searching for a Center Point man who has been missing since October 25th.

Authorities say 68-year-old Sterling Emanuel Jones was last seen in Scooba, Mississippi. Authorities say it is uncharacteristic for Mr. Jones to go this long without contacting family members, and that Mr. Jones was traveling with a large amount of money.

Deputies say they are looking for a green 2011 Infinity SUV believed to be involved in Mr. Jones’ disappearance. The SUV has a personalized tag that reads “SIRNARD”.

If you have any information on Mr. Jones’ whereabouts, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Hundreds of JCCEO employees could be terminated
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lion, Kwanza, dies
Victim's SUV taken from shooting scene
Cullman Sheriff: Suspect in deadly security guard shooting kills self following chase
Former University of Alabama football player battles COVID, encourages others to get vaccinated
Former University of Alabama football player battles COVID, encourages others to get vaccinated

Latest News

JCCEO jobs and money troubles
JCCEO employee speaks out after mass termination
Thanksgiving in nursing homes this year
Alabama nursing home residents reunited with family for first Thanksgiving without COVID
Thanksgiving in nursing homes this year
Thanksgiving in nursing homes this year
Salvation Army Thanksgiving
Salvation Army Thanksgiving