Alabama nursing home residents reunited with family for first Thanksgiving without COVID

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thanksgiving for Alabama nursing homes residents will be very different compared to last year when visits were only virtual. This year, residents can celebrate in-person.

For COVID-19 safety concerns, Fair Haven Senior Living is not hosting a large Thanksgiving dinner for residents and their families in one big room. Instead, they are spacing them out across the facility, so it feels more like a small family gathering for each participant.

Officials said last holiday season was really hard on a lot of the residents because they were without their families, but this year many residents are leaving the facility and going back to their family homes to celebrate.

“Someone who would go out last year with their family member and come back into the building was quarantined for a bit, watched for a while,” Sherri Easdon, director of public relations for Methodist Homes of Alabama and Northwest Florida said. “This time they have the freedom to come and go.”

When residents return, they do not have to quarantine like they did last year. They just have to administer self-safety checks and fill out some questions about how they are feeling.

Easdon said they will monitor the residents with temperature checks for a few days after their return.

