TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary moment in Trussville Tuesday afternoon when a boom truck tipped over while cutting a tree in the back yard of a residence.

An official with the Trussville Police Department says the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when a tree service boom truck hired by a resident in the 200 block of Lake Street tipped over while cutting a tree in the back yard.

Police say the truck caused damage to a home and the boom struck a neighbor’s house when the truck tipped onto its side.

We’re told an employee of the tree service left via private vehicle to get checked out, but police are uncertain if they sustained any injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police currently do not know what caused the truck to tip.

Tree service boom truck tips over damaging homes in Trussville (Marianne Ross & Scott Ross)

