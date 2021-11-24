LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tree service boom truck tips over damaging homes in Trussville

Tree service boom truck tips over damaging homes in Trussville
Tree service boom truck tips over damaging homes in Trussville(Marianne Ross & Scott Ross)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary moment in Trussville Tuesday afternoon when a boom truck tipped over while cutting a tree in the back yard of a residence.

An official with the Trussville Police Department says the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when a tree service boom truck hired by a resident in the 200 block of Lake Street tipped over while cutting a tree in the back yard.

Police say the truck caused damage to a home and the boom struck a neighbor’s house when the truck tipped onto its side.

We’re told an employee of the tree service left via private vehicle to get checked out, but police are uncertain if they sustained any injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police currently do not know what caused the truck to tip.

Tree service boom truck tips over damaging homes in Trussville
Tree service boom truck tips over damaging homes in Trussville(Marianne Ross & Scott Ross)
Tree service boom truck tips over damaging homes in Trussville
Tree service boom truck tips over damaging homes in Trussville(Marianne Ross & Scott Ross)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Church reacts to pastor arrest
Convicted sex offender working as Birmingham minister captured after 20 years on the run
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
52-year-old Bryan Craig Fox
Oneonta woman shot and killed during domestic dispute; suspect in custody
Authorities with ALEA say two people have died after a crash in Tuscaloosa County on Friday...
Two killed after two vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Former University of Alabama football player battles COVID, encourages others to get vaccinated
Former University of Alabama football player battles COVID, encourages others to get vaccinated
His inauguration was held in Linn Park with a slew of special guests there to celebrate him.
Hundreds gather in Linn Park for Mayor Woodfin’s inauguration
wbrc
Research group in Anniston first in the country to provide new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis patients
Death investigation underway in northeast Birmingham
Arrest made in northeast Birmingham homicide