Rolling into Thanksgiving with a southern staple

By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - If you haven’t been able to find those delicious sausage rolls on the grocery store shelves, you’re not alone.

But one local business is filling the void on their busiest week of the year.

It’s the busiest week since Rolls opened its doors in March.

“Everybody has worked 12-13 hours every day,” Owner Katie Cornutt said.

Customers have been piling in trying to get their hands on the sausage rolls.

“I would pay a million dollars for a pan of rolls,” Mary Coston Bell said.

Cornutt added the southern Thanksgiving staple to her menu when customers couldn’t find the Sister Schubert rolls anywhere.

“The response to the ‘Sister Su’s’ which is our take on Sister Schubert has been crazy huge,” Cornutt said.

Cornutt, with the help from her staff, fulfilled 400 orders this week.

The holiday rush is chaos, but Cornutt will welcome the Thanksgiving crowd each season.

“When I stop and think about it I wanna cry because I had no idea it would blossom into this big thing that it’s become and I’m so beyond thankful,” Cornutt said.

Rolls is located on Crescent Ave. in Homewood.

