LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mountain Magic

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTONE, Ala. (WBRC) - While many venues have suffered during the pandemic, there are others which have found a way to not only grow, but thrive, which is what happened in the Lookout Mountain town of Mentone where a new arts center in October 2020 with surprising results.

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

“Our mission, of course, is the promotion of artists and arts education,” explains Randy Grider, Executive Director of the Mentone Arts Council. “We opened October 22. As I tell people, Business 101, open during a pandemic. See what happens.”

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

The success was immediate and ongoing. “People came here. They bought art as Christmas presents. Some just supporting us. It was something to do. We built a garden out here and Carl McClusky created a sculpture of Sequoyah, the inventor of the Cherokee syllabary. He lived in Wills Town, which is now Fort Payne. It makes us a little bit different from your normal. I don’t know. Maybe it’s normal for Mentone.”

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

The unique nature of the center attracts a wide array of visitors, songwriters, and artists, even a couple of former championship coaches, now sharing their work and enjoying the hospitality.

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

And with such a sense of the new normal, expect some unusual places to enjoy a meal, like the Hatter Cafe and Country Inn.

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

“Once we came to Mentone the first time, we fell in love with it, just absolutely fell in love with it; the community, the people,” says Roger Wald, who, with his wife Pamela, opened The Hatter.

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

“It was like Mentone’s the place to do our tea house. We have two rooms where have overnight stays, so we call ourselves a country inn.”

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

Pamela laughs, “And I love food. I’ve always had a fondness for Southern food, so our restaurant is geared for Southern food, breakfast, and lunch. Everything on the menu is what we like to eat.

The Alice In Wonderland Party and The Wonderland of Mentone. It all fits together.  We did not know people would be coming from all over the states. Alabama, of course, and Tennessee and Georgia. So, people have been coming far and wide.”

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

According to Randy, “People walk in here. I ask them every day, ‘Are you a visitor or are you a new resident?’ We’ve just had these people that have found it, loved it and they’re not going away.”

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Birmingham Zoo’s African lion, Kwanza, dies
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Church reacts to pastor arrest
Convicted sex offender working as Birmingham minister captured after 20 years on the run

Latest News

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
Burnette Farms Market makes a Christmas ice-cream flavor in high demand
9 year old honored for saving Mom's life
‘I am not letting my mama down’: 9-year-old Oneonta boy honored for saving his mother’s life
Tough enough absolutely alabama
Absolutely Alabama 11-21-21
Absolutely Alabama.
Tough Enough