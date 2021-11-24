Mike Behind the Mic: Iron Bowl and Thanksgiving Part 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Part two of Iron Bowl/Thanksgiving week, Mike Behind the Mic gives equal time by getting Iron Bowl analysis from former Alabama All-American and Outland Trophy winning lineman Barrett Jones, now a college football analyst with ESPN.

Like former Auburn lineman Cole Cubelic, Barrett breaks down the Iron Bowl, but also the SEC title matchup, discusses the Friday night pre-game movie choices by Bama head coach Nick Saban and his take on the best and worst desserts of the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.