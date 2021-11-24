LawCall
Mike Behind the Mic: Iron Bowl and Thanksgiving Part 1

Football, movies and desserts
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mike Dubberly talks with former Auburn lineman and now football analyst for the SEC Network, ESPN and WJOX, Cole Cubelic.

Cole breaks down the Iron Bowl, but also discusses the Friday night pre-game team movie choices by former coaches Terry Bowden and Tommy Tuberville, and his picks for best and worst desserts of the holidays.

Mike Behind the Mic: Iron Bowl and Thanksgiving Part 2
Mike Dubberly gets Iron Bowl analysis from former Alabama All-American Barrett Jones, now with ESPN
