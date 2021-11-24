LawCall
Man shot to death at Jefferson Co. apartments

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man Tuesday night.

Deputies arrived at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Chalkville Manor Drive around 9:40 p.m. to investigate a call of gunshots and screaming.

They arrived to find a 37-year-old Timothy Darius Biffle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died.

Another man, 40-year-old Marcus Ladrell Jenkins remained at the scene and has been identified as the shooter. Jenkins was arrested for manslaughter and booked into the Jefferson County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

