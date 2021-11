BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene of a major crash on I-459 in Bessemer near Pocahontas Road.

Only the right shoulder is open on I-459 NB, while the left shoulder and left land are only open on I-459 SB.

We will continue to update as we learn more.

(3:39p) FIRST ALERT: Major crash at I-459 NB at Pocahontas Rd. Proceed with caution! Left lane blocked. pic.twitter.com/ohbfM43Ct2 — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) November 24, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.