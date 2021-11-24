LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The man accused of plowing his SUV into a parade of Christmas marchers could have turned down a side street but didn’t. Once he passed it, he never touched the brakes — barreling through and leaving bodies in his wake, according to a criminal complaint. No motive has been given for Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect in the suburban Milwaukee crash Sunday that killed six people and injured more than 60 others, but it may not matter if he goes to trial. Experts say the evidence strongly supports intentional homicide charges that would mean life in prison. His attorneys cautioned people not to judge the case before all facts are known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Birmingham Zoo’s African lion, Kwanza, dies
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
UPDATE: Hundreds of JCCEO employees could be terminated

Latest News

Rolling into Thanksgiving with a southern staple
Rolling into Thanksgiving with a southern staple
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
UPDATE: Hundreds of JCCEO employees could be terminated