Hundreds gather in Linn Park for Mayor Woodfin’s inauguration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds gathered this afternoon to witness the official swearing in of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

His inauguration was held at Linn Park with a slew of special guests there to celebrate him.

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky, but it was a bit chilly out in Linn Park, so the crowd was bundled up to for Tuesday’s ceremony.

Mayor Woodfin clinched his title for a second term back on August 24th and was sworn as Birmingham’s 30th mayor.

Mayor Woodfin spoke to the crowd for a little less than 15 minutes first thanking God, his family, friends, colleagues, and remembering those who are no longer with us.

Woodfin said he is humbled by the privilege of taking the oath of office for the second time.

Woodfin called the City of Birmingham a community of opportunity whose greatest strength is its diversity.

He talked about Birmingham’s history and how we all must continue to learn from it.

But he’s also looking to the future, which he said includes better opportunities, prosperity, and greater access to the ingredients of what he calls “the good life” for everyone who calls Birmingham home.

He said it’s important to keep building on the foundation started four years ago and said making Birmingham the city we all know it can be will take effort on everyone’s part comparing that to a symphony.

“Think of the beautiful sound, the beautiful sound that results when a collection of instruments join in common purpose. When all are playing from the same page, with the same objective, that is how we make Birmingham great by working together,” Mayor Woodfin said.

The inauguration celebration will continue Tuesday night at the Fennec from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.