Advertisement

Hewitt-Trussville girls go for history in first flag football state championship

FLAG FOOTBALL
FLAG FOOTBALL(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - These girls are tough! The Hewitt-Trussville Flag Football team battled through the season, making it all the way to state.

What started out as a way to have fun, turned into a historic run.

Alabama is known for football. Flag football, however, is just getting started.

“It might not seem like a contact sport, but you do get hit a lot,” Jordan Hunter said.

If any team can take the bumps and bruises, it’s the Hewitt-Trussville flag football team.

“I think its really cool to show what we’re capable of on and off the field,” Hunter added.

They showed it all season, with the chance to cap it off with the state’s first flag football title.

“With so much support, we’re just going to show out,” Gracie Reeves said.

“We are known for doing a lot of firsts in girls sports here so we are just happy to be a part of this,” Hunter said.

What’s made this team so successful? Hunter said it’s being multi-sport athletes.

“We all come from different backgrounds and we all really click, so its fun to play with them,” Hunter said.

“To see them come together and be able to enjoy that success together, its just fun to watch,” coach Taylor Burt said.

And other girls are watching and thinking they can play football too.

“I just try to do what someone did for me when I was younger, and hopefully someone will learn from it and its all I can ask for,” Hunter said.

Hewitt-Trussville goes for the hardware December 1 in Protective Stadium. A little home-field advantage for the Huskies to prove they’re the best in Bama.

