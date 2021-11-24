Helena Police Department Promotions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There was a special ceremony at the Helena Police Department Wednesday to promote three officers.

The Chief says in a department with only 35 officers, promoting three of them in a single day is a pretty big deal.

“For an agency of our size the opportunity to promote that many people at the same time is not something that happens very often I am very proud of them for the work they put in and I am excited to share this moment with them and their families,” says Chief Brad Flynn.

The newly promoted officers now move up to the ranks of lieutenant, sergeant and corporal.

