Head Start and Early Head Start employees told they’ve been terminated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - JCCEO Board Chairman, Midfield Mayor Gary Richardson, said emails went out to employees connected to Head Start and Early Head Start programs telling them were let go. The emails were sent out Wednesday, November 24.

The affected employees can reapply, but it will be up to Head Start to decide if they will get their jobs back.

Richardson said parents have not been notified yet about Head Start closing down, but leaders are working on doing that right now.

On November 22, 2021, the JCCEO relinquished control of Head Start grant funds at the agency’s request due to questions regarding the agency’s finances. There was a Zoom meeting between some JCCEO board members and the company hired by the Head Start CDI.

JCCEO is seeking $3 million from the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County to help with their funding problems.

Other JCCEO employees are expected back to work Monday, November 29, 2021, but Richardson doesn’t know if workers will show up if they don’t have money to pay them. Employees were paid last week after a delay because of funding problems but money was moved around to cover payroll.

The allegation of financial mismanagement is troubling to Birmingham and Jefferson County leaders. Leaders have denied any mismanagement of funds.

“The county is more concerned about the services it renders for the citizens,” Jimmie Stephen, Jefferson County Commission President said. “We would be very reluctant to add any money to the JCCEO coffers.”

Stephens added that the commission wants to see those services continue, even if they are not provided by the JCCEO.

WBRC was given a copy of the letter sent to Head Start employees:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.