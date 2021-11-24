First Alert for increasing cloud cover and warmer temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! A freeze warning continues through 9 AM as temperatures have dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s in many locations. The cold spots in Central Alabama are Gadsden and Centre where temperatures have fallen into the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you grab a heavy coat before you step out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear across Alabama this morning. We should see plenty of sunshine this morning with temperatures warming up quickly into the 40s by 8-9 AM. Plan for a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs approaching 60°F. Cloud cover will likely increase this evening and tonight as our next cold front approaches the state. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this evening with temperatures cooling down into the lower 50s by 6-7 PM. Winds will come from the southeast today at 5-10 mph.

Chilly Start to Thanksgiving: Tomorrow morning will end up a few degrees warmer with most of us dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Increasing cloud cover overnight should prevent us from seeing freezing temperatures Thursday morning. The first half of Thanksgiving is looking dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 60s ahead of a cold front. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing is the arrival of showers Thursday afternoon and evening. Models seem to be speeding up this cold front over the past couple of days. It means that we could see showers enter northwest Alabama around 12 PM Thursday. Showers will likely move into Central Alabama Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chance has increased to 70%. I am not expecting any strong or severe storms. Most of us will just see spotty light showers with some pockets of moderate rainfall. Rainfall totals are estimated to add up around a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Rain should be moving out of our area early Friday morning before sunrise.

Cold Black Friday: If you are planning on going shopping early Friday morning, you will need a heavy coat. It will likely end up turning cold and breezy Friday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. Parts of northwest Alabama could briefly dip into the lower 30s. With northwest winds at 10-15 mph, the combination of cold temperatures and wind could make it feel like it is in the 20s. We will likely start Friday morning off mostly cloudy, but cloud cover is forecast to decrease going into the afternoon giving way to a mostly sunny sky. If you are planning on attending the UAB game at 1 PM in Protective Stadium Friday, grab the sunglasses, hat, and dress warmly. Temperatures are only forecast to warm into the lower 50s Friday afternoon. Once the sun sets, it will quickly drop into the 40s by 5-6 PM.

Freezing Temperatures Possible Saturday Morning: We might have another chance to see temperatures drop near the freezing point Saturday morning. Most spots are forecast to cool into the low to mid 30s. Make sure you protect your plants and bring the pets inside. Morning temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer Sunday morning with most of us in the mid to upper 30s.

Weekend Forecast: The weather this weekend is looking great for holiday shopping or for decorating the yard. We will likely see some extra cloud cover move through Alabama Saturday afternoon, but we should remain dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s. One of our models hints at a weak disturbance that could trigger light showers in the southern half of Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning, but I’m not sold if we’ll see any rain from it. If anything, we will see extra cloud cover across our area. Clouds should decrease as we head into Sunday afternoon. Sunday will end up a little warmer with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Iron Bowl Forecast: The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers at 2:30 PM Saturday. The weather is looking great with kickoff temperatures near 60°F. Plan for a partly cloudy sky throughout the game with temperatures dropping into the 50s and upper 40s by the end of the game. I would grab the hat, sunglasses, and make sure I have a warm jacket for the game.

Looking Ahead: It looks like we will finish November and enter December dry. I see no signs of rain in our forecast after tomorrow. Next Monday through Thursday is looking dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Morning temperatures could slowly warm up from the 30s to the 40s. Highs next week could trend a few degrees above average with highs in the low to mid 60s. If you want to pick up a Christmas Tree or do some yard work, the weather shouldn’t stop you next week. This is typically our secondary severe weather season, but the pattern remains quiet. I will not complain about that!

