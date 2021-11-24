LawCall
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer

American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand sanitizer, the FDA said.(American Screening, FDA)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary nationwide recall of American Screening hand sanitizer packaged in 8-ounce bottles.

The hand sanitizer bottles resembles beverage containers, which poses a risk for consumption, the FDA stated.

American Screening LLC, located in Shreveport, Louisiana, recalled 153,336 total units of the 70% ethyl alcohol gel.

The affected hand sanitizer include the expiration dates of May 21, 2022 and May 24, 2022 for black capped bottles, and there are no lot numbers or expiration dates for clear-capped bottles. The product can be identified by a shape similar to a small water bottle, with a black flip top cap or clear cap with blue pouring spout, UPC 8 4005051579 2.

Symptoms if consumed include alcohol toxicity that could lead to lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, or drowsiness to coma that could be fatal.

The company also warns that ingesting the product could affect the brain and cause impaired driving or impairment while operating heavy machinery.

American Screening has notified all distributors and consumer via email and is arranging for a massive return for all recalled hand sanitizers.

Consumers and distributors with questions can contact Wendy Laskowski at wlaskowski@americanscreeningcorp.com or call 318-606-6037.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

