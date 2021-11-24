LawCall
Eagles announce ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour with a stop at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena

Concerts to feature the ‘Hotel California’ album in its entirety, followed by full Greatest Hits set
Tickets for the Eagles "Hotel California" 2022 Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Tickets for the Eagles "Hotel California" 2022 Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.(Ron Koch)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Eagles are coming to Savannah.

The band announced its “Hotel California” 2022 Tour, with scheduled stops in Savannah, Charlotte, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Raleigh, Atlanta and Austin. Each concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ played from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. There will be a brief intermission followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.

Eagles Announce Hotel California 2022 Tour
Eagles Announce Hotel California 2022 Tour(Ron Koch)

The tour will kick off in Savannah at the new Enmarket Arena on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. local time. A variety of presales and a limited number of VIP packages will be available starting Thursday, Dec. 2.

Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.

