City of Anniston to open public warming station

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Anniston announced that they will open a public warming station starting on November 28th.

Officials say the Carver Community Center will open on November 28th at 5:00 p.m. and will stay open until December 2nd at 7:00 a.m.

If you would like more information on the warming station, you can contact the Carver Community Center at 256-231-7630. If you would like to donate meals or help prepare meals for the warming station, you can contact Ms. Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: PUBLIC WARMING STATION | NOV. 28TH - DEC. 2ND & MULTIMODAL CENTER HOLIDAY HOURS... Posted by The City of Anniston, Alabama on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

