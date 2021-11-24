City of Anniston to open public warming station
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Anniston announced that they will open a public warming station starting on November 28th.
Officials say the Carver Community Center will open on November 28th at 5:00 p.m. and will stay open until December 2nd at 7:00 a.m.
If you would like more information on the warming station, you can contact the Carver Community Center at 256-231-7630. If you would like to donate meals or help prepare meals for the warming station, you can contact Ms. Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.