Celebrating community: Helena Police Department sets up new community Christmas tree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not unusual to see a Christmas tree in the lobby of a police department, but the tree inside the Helena department is special.

‘We’d like to have a tree that is representative of the community,” says Chief Brad Flynn. “we are inviting everyone to come down and place an ornament from their family on the tree and show that you are part of the community and we want you represented.”

Three is also serving as a drop off point for Toys for Tots donations.

“We are also using this as a drop off point for toys for tots and we are hoping we will have this whole room full of toys by the middle of next month,” says Chief Flynn.

If you want to donate a toy or hang an ornament just head over to the Helena Police Department.

