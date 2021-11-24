Burnette Farms Market makes a Christmas ice-cream flavor in high demand

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has the scoop on how you can get your hands on the delicious Little Debbie Christmas Tree ice cream and it’s not at the big box stores.

Mike Burnette, owner of Burnette Farms Market, couldn’t find the specific Little Debbie ice cream flavor anywhere in central Alabama, so he decided to create his own Christmas cake masterpiece.

14-percent cream is the secret to this Debbie Cake concoction.

After making one batch as a special request, Burnette quickly realized he was on to something pretty sweet. So sweet that in just 10 days, he’s used 100′s of boxes of Debbie Cakes to keep the ice cream tubs full!

“I thought that it would be a different flavor, and we would sell for a little while, and this, it hasn’t slowed up yet,” Burnette said.

There’s about 20 of the Christmas tree cakes in every three gallons of ice cream. Burnette said people have driven from across central Alabama to pick up a pint. He’s even shipped the ice cream to Texas.

