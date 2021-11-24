LawCall
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says hundreds of missing FedEx packages have been thrown off of a ravine.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says hundreds of missing FedEx packages have been thrown off of a ravine.

Authorities says 300 to 400 boxes of packages were thrown off of the ravine at River Oak Trail. Authorities say an area manager from FedEx is heading to the scene.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

To everyone in West Blount County missing packages from FedEx. I currently have a deputy out at Rive Oak Trail where it...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

