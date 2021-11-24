Birmingham Police asking for help locating car possibly connected to murder of Water Works employee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking the public for help finding a car that might be connected to the murder of a Birmingham Water Works employee.

Tyrone King was shot multiple times April 9, 2021 while driving a company car in a Walmart parking lot on Montclair Road.

The suspect’s vehicle has been identified as a white Ford Fusion with a drive off tag (Paper Tag). There is a dent on the bottom of the driver side door.

According to BPD, someone in a sedan pulled up and began shooting multiple rounds inside the car. King reportedly lost control of the car and as the passenger attempted to grab the wheel and steer, it colliding into a a parked car before coming to a stop in some shrubs.

The passenger, who was also a BWWB employee, was unharmed.

If you see the listed vehicle, please dial 911 immediately. Do not attempt to make contact with the occupant(s). This person may be armed and dangerous. You can also Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.