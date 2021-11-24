LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Police asking for help locating car possibly connected to murder of Water Works employee

The suspect’s vehicle has been identified as a white Ford Fusion with a drive off tag (Paper...
The suspect’s vehicle has been identified as a white Ford Fusion with a drive off tag (Paper Tag). There is a dent on the bottom of the driver side door.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking the public for help finding a car that might be connected to the murder of a Birmingham Water Works employee.

Tyrone King was shot multiple times April 9, 2021 while driving a company car in a Walmart parking lot on Montclair Road.

The suspect’s vehicle has been identified as a white Ford Fusion with a drive off tag (Paper Tag). There is a dent on the bottom of the driver side door.

According to BPD, someone in a sedan pulled up and began shooting multiple rounds inside the car. King reportedly lost control of the car and as the passenger attempted to grab the wheel and steer, it colliding into a a parked car before coming to a stop in some shrubs.

The passenger, who was also a BWWB employee, was unharmed.

If you see the listed vehicle, please dial 911 immediately. Do not attempt to make contact with the occupant(s). This person may be armed and dangerous. You can also Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Birmingham Zoo’s African lion, Kwanza, dies
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Head Start and Early Head Start employees told they’ve been terminated

Latest News

Mike Dubberly gets Iron Bowl analysis from former Alabama All-American Barrett Jones, now with...
Mike Behind the Mic: Iron Bowl and Thanksgiving Part 2
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
NICU babies dressed up for Thanksgiving
Tiny Turkeys: NICU babies at UAB all dressed up for the holiday
NICU babies dressed up for Thanksgiving
NICU babies at UAB dressed up for Thanksgiving
NICU babies at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center dress up for Thanksgiving
NICU babies at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center dress up for Thanksgiving