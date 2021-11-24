LawCall
Advertisement

B’ham shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Birmingham Tuesday night.

Birmingham Police arrived at the 200 block of 3rd Ave SW around 10:50 to find two people shot inside of a vehicle.

A male victim identified as Michael Johnson was unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

A female passenger was also shot and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe an unknown suspect approached the car on foot and fired several shot’s into the victim’s vehicle before fleeing.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

