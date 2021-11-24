Activists want Mayor Woodfin to focus more on reducing crime in second term

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin laid out his plan Tuesday for another four years during his inauguration address to the community. He wants to build upon getting rid of blight, paving roads and giving residents a government that is good as they are.

“The continuation of putting people first, of reimagining public safety, police reform, of investing in our infrastructure and continuing to make down payments on our youngest generation’s future and making education work for our children,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin also saying keeping the community safe is a top priority. There have been more shooting victims this year compared to 2020 with 9 of those victims being young children. Birmingham Police report murder is also up by 4.5%. Community activists tell us the city can’t necessarily police its way out of gun violence or violent crime.

“Just as we opened up the real-time crime center, we need to open up a real-time response center to where we can respond to the needs of the community. A lot of the reasons why we see an increase in violent crime has a lot to do with a lot of social factors,” Eric Hall with Black Lives Matter Birmingham and a local community activist said.

Hall says he would like to see the city invest more in community hope that has a positive impact and reduces crime.

“Would look like an investment in social workers, and substance abuse issues and maybe some other form of a restorative justice approach,” Hall said.

Woodfin and Hall agree it’s going to take everyone working together to make it happen.

Woodfin says the city can achieve greatness together but only together. Hall tells us increasing the minimum wage should be one of the first priorities of Woodfin’s second term as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.