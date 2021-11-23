LawCall
U.S. Labor Secretary in Birmingham for big announcement

By Alan Collins
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - United States Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was in Birmingham Monday to make a big announcement: Federal contract employees will be earning at least a minimum of $15 per hour as soon as next week.

Walsh stopped by Kelly Ingram Park for the announcement. He called the move a big one to provide improved security for workers and their families.

President Biden approved the increase with an executive order. A bill to increase the minimum wage has stalled in Congress. This is just for federal contract employees.

On Monday, three of those workers spoke at Kelly Ingram Park about how the increased money will help them and their families. The group also made a pitch for Congress to increase wages of all other workers.

“Fifteen dollars an hour minimum wage is not going to be the end of the story, that’s the beginning of the story and we need to continue to work to pass the $15 minimum wage across this country. We need to respect our workers. We need to treat them with dignity and respect,” Walsh said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin and Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined in with Walsh at Kelly Ingram Park. Woodfin called it appropriate for the site of the civil rights struggle to be the site of the push to help the nation’s workers.

Latest News

