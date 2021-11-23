Tuscaloosa County Farmer of the Year chosen

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Farm City Week in Tuscaloosa County and the Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa used this as the time to honor its farmer of the year.

It hosted the 68th Annual Farmer of the Year luncheon Monday. The Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa recognized Arthur Pruet as the Farmer of the Year.

He’s been farming for 37 years. Pruet’s farm in Moundville specializes in wildlife and timber management. He also grows row crops such as corn, soybeans and hay. He explained what the honor of farmer of the year meant to him.

“Well, there’s one reason it’s such an honor to be included in this bunch that makes their living growing crops and having cows or whatever else because they work. They fight the elements. They fight prices,” Pruet said.

Wayne Ford, one of the event’s organizers, called farmers the backbone of our country. That’s why the Kiwanis Club members felt this is the right time to celebrate our farmers at a time when many of us will be around the dinner table for the holiday with hopefully plenty of food on it.

