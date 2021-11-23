Tuscaloosa Co. man arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Sexual Assault Section, says they have obtained charges and arrested 31-year-old Tommy Ray Wilson.

Police say Wilson has been booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of first-degree sodomy, with a combined bond of $195,000.

These offenses happened at various times within the last year and involved several victims, according to police.

“It took a great deal of courage for this victims to come forward at this time. The Sexual Assault Section works alongside other community partners to support victims, and bring these types of offenders to justice. For the privacy of the victims, no other information will be released about these offenses at this time. Due to the nature of the abuse, and known proclivities of these types of offenders, we encourage anyone who may have been a victim of Tommy Ray Wilson to please contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690,” police said in a release.

