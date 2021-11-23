Protect yourself from porch pirates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study predicts Americans will spend about $209 billion shopping online this holiday season and with those record sales comes an increase in stolen packages.

Research finds 43% of Americans have been hit by package thieves at an average cost of $136.

A security expert said unfortunately, police don’t recover many of those packages.

With thieves on the prowl between now and Christmas, the sooner you can get your packages off your porch the better off you’ll be.

The expert we spoke to recommends installing a video doorbell so you can see when the delivery person gets to your door, and if a bad guy is trying to grab what they bring.

Experts also recommend asking for non-descript packaging.

Thieves are less likely to steal a package if they don’t know where it’s from.

And getting your neighbors involved is always a good idea.

“If you’re not home you can always call your next-door neighbor and ask them to come and move the package to their house or maybe move to a place that’s not as conspicuous on the front door where somebody might see it. If you know you’re going to be out of town for a few days and a package is coming, many of the package delivery services will allow you to change the destination address so you can have it delivered to a friend or a family member and then pick it up when you come back into town,” said President of Chorus SmartSecure, Rob Hardman.

So, what do you do if your package gets stolen?

Hardman said you can give the footage from you video doorbell to police to help them catch the crooks.

You may also be able to file a claim with the package carrier.

