Need a vacation? Check out travel deals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with how to find the best travel deals as we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

MaryDee Patrick with MaryDeeTravel in Mountain Brook said having a travel agent is the smartest way to find the best deals with the best value right now.

If you look online for deals, Patrick said to make sure the promotion is coming from an authentic site and not a third-party vendor.

And for honeymooners, Patrick said the entire country of St. Lucia has 40 properties on sale right now.

We’re talking 10% to 45% off room rates.

“A lot of people are worried because of the supply chain and getting in Christmas presents,” Patrick said. “Having a trip booked for future travel is a wonderful present to have! And yes, you can take advantage of these cyber sales that are going on.”

She said to look for cruise lines offering major specials right now, too.

And remember: while the booking window for these trips may only last a day or until the end of the month, it’s for travel through the end of 2022.

