Montgomery police searching for missing woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Police say Crystal Collins was last seen walking away from a Montgomery medical facility around 3 a.m. Nov. 19. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, pink pants and flip flops.

Police say Collins does not have a phone or vehicle.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

