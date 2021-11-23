Montgomery police searching for missing woman

LawCall
The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Crystal Collins, who was last seen walking away from a medical facility in Montgomery on Nov. 19, 2021.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Police say Crystal Collins was last seen walking away from a Montgomery medical facility around 3 a.m. Nov. 19. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, pink pants and flip flops.

Police say Collins does not have a phone or vehicle.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

